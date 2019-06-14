New
Proozy · 39 mins ago
2 for $24 $60
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $24.99. Add two pairs to cart for $49.98 and apply coupon code "DN24" to drop that to $24. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen for two pairs. (it's the best deal now by $11.) They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Details
Comments
Walmart · 2 wks ago
George Men's Flat-Front Shorts
$8
pickup at Walmart
That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat-Front Shorts in several styles (Pineapple pictured) for $8. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42.
eBay · 4 wks ago
Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts
$19 $60
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts for $18.59 with free shipping. That's a buck less than buying via another storefront, $41 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 30 to 44
JCPenney · 6 days ago
PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts
$17 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 30 to 44
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts
$16 $18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) for $15.92. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
Proozy · 14 hrs ago
Birkenstock Sandals at Proozy: 30% off Coupon
Extra 30% off
free shipping
Proozy takes an extra 30% off select Birkenstock women's and unisex sandals via coupon code "DN30". Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends June 14. Shop Now
Proozy · 1 day ago
True Rock Men's Waffle Knit Henley Hoodie
2 for $7
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the True Rock Men's Waffle Knit Henley Hoodie in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $9.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN7" to drop that to $7. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the best price-per-hoodie deal we've seen. (It's also $6 less than what you'd pay for a single hoodie from other Proozy storefronts). Buy Now
Proozy · 1 day ago
Under Armour Men's UA Tech Sportstyle Long-Sleeve Shirt
2 for $28 $60
$6 shipping
Proozy offers two Under Armour Men's UA Tech Sportstyle Long-Sleeve Shirts in several colors (Navy Heather/Blue pictured) for $35.98. Coupon code "DN2798" cuts that to $27.98. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Proozy · 7 hrs ago
Reebok Women's Volt V-Neck Performance T-Shirt
$6 $25
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Reebok Women's Volt V-Neck Performance T-Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DN599" cuts the price to $5.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to 4XL
Macy's · 2 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Under Armour Men's Tech Printed T-Shirt
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Under Armour Men's Tech Printed T-Shirt in
Kohl's · 1 day ago
Under Armour Men's Charged Escape 2 Running Shoes
$45 $90
$9 shipping
Kohl's offers the Under Armour Charged Escape 2 Men's Running Shoes in Cardinal Black for $45 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $14 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 7.5 to 14
