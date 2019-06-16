New
Proozy · 1 hr ago
$40 $125
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $59.99. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that price to $40. With $5.99 for shipping, that's $3 under our May mention, $9.20 per T-shirt, and the best price we've seen. (It's also $14 less than you'd pay through another Proozy storefront). Buy Now
- available in sizes S to L
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Under Armour Men's Tech Printed T-Shirt
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Under Armour Men's Tech Printed T-Shirt in
Proozy · 11 hrs ago
Under Armour Women's UA Tech Sportstyle V-Neck T-Shirt
$10 $18
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Under Armour Women's UA Tech Sportstyle V-Neck T-Shirt in several colors (Aqua/Blue pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "PZY999" cuts it to $9.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $2 less than a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes XS to XXL
Michaels · 3 days ago
Gildan Men's T-Shirt
$2 $4
pickup at Michaels
Michaels offers the Gildan Men's T-Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $2. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same for white
Features
- Available in sizes S to XL
Amazon · 1 day ago
ZITY Men's Short Sleeve Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
ZITY via Amazon offers its ZITY Men's Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt in several colors (Blue+black0004 pictured) from $9.99. Coupon code "5HMRKNPH" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes M to 3XL
Macy's · 2 days ago
Ripple Junction Men's Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson Graphic T-Shirt
$8 $20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Ripple Junction Men's Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson Graphic T-Shirt in Charcoal for $10. Coupon code "DAD" drops that, like a computer into a dumpster, to $7.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Hanes Men's Fresh IQ Tagless Tank Top 7-Pack
$13
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $3
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Fresh IQ Tagless Tank Top 7-Pack for $12.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. They're available in select sizes S to XL.
Proozy · 1 day ago
Birkenstock Sandals at Proozy: 30% off Coupon
Extra 30% off
free shipping
Proozy takes an extra 30% off select Birkenstock women's and unisex sandals via coupon code "DN30". Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends June 14. Shop Now
Proozy · 23 hrs ago
Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts
2 for $24 $60
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $24.99. Add two pairs to cart for $49.98 and apply coupon code "DN24" to drop that to $24. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen for two pairs. (it's the best deal now by $11.) They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Proozy · 8 hrs ago
Oakley Men's Crankshaft Sunglasses
$59 $90
free shipping
Proozy offers the Oakley Men's Crankshaft Sunglasses in several styles (Black Ink/Ice Iridium pictured) for $139.99. Coupon code "OAKLEY59" cuts that price to $59. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Proozy · 2 days ago
True Rock Men's Waffle Knit Henley Hoodie
2 for $7
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the True Rock Men's Waffle Knit Henley Hoodie in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $9.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN7" to drop that to $7. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the best price-per-hoodie deal we've seen. (It's also $6 less than what you'd pay for a single hoodie from other Proozy storefronts). Buy Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Kohl's · 2 days ago
Under Armour Men's Charged Escape 2 Running Shoes
$45 $90
$9 shipping
Kohl's offers the Under Armour Charged Escape 2 Men's Running Shoes in Cardinal Black for $45 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $14 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 7.5 to 14
Proozy · 2 days ago
Under Armour Men's UA Tech Sportstyle Long-Sleeve Shirt
2 for $28 $60
$6 shipping
Proozy offers two Under Armour Men's UA Tech Sportstyle Long-Sleeve Shirts in several colors (Navy Heather/Blue pictured) for $35.98. Coupon code "DN2798" cuts that to $27.98. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
