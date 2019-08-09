Today only, Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60. Plus, you'll bag $9.50 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's $7.52 per shirt, a savings of $97, and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's also tied with yesterday's mention which came without the points.) Buy Now