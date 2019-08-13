TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today for refurb model by $97.)



Update: Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops the price to $139.98. Buy Now