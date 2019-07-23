Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60.
Plus, you'll bag $11.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from two days ago, $76 off list, $7.52 per shirt, and the best price we've ever seen.
Update: The points offer is now expired, but this is still a strong deal for five Under Armour T-shirts. Buy Now
- available in sizes M & L only
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $59.99. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that price to $40. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $79 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $9.20 per T-shirt and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to L
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $12.38. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our October mention for the best price per-shirt we've seen for this style and $4 less than you'd pay for a 7-pack from Hanes direct. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's just a buck more than our April mention of a 6-pack and the lowest price we could find for a 12-pack now by $1. (For further comparison, an 8-pack would cost you about $26 elsewhere.) Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Hanes offers the Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortBlend Crewneck Undershirt in White for $2.98. Plus, coupon code "SHIPFREE" bags free shipping. (That usually adds $7.99.) That's a savings of $9 altogether and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S and M
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Striped Polo T-Shirt in several colors (Lemon Drizzle pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes M to XXL
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $38.39.
Plus, members bag $7.60 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's a low by $18.
Update: The points offer is no longer available, but this is a still a strong price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 12
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $33.
Update: The points offer has expired, but these shoes are still at a $33 price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 13
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's GEL-Quantum 180 3 Running Shoes in Stone Grey/Carbon for $38.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $31.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20, although most retailers charge at least $75. Buy Now
- available in sizes 6 to 11
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Performance Polo in several colors (Blue Circuit pictured) for $46.99. Coupon code "DN2799" cuts it to $27.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 19. Buy Now
- Grab two shirts for $55.98 via the same coupon and get free shipping.
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Under Armour Men's Jersey Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $20. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. (Most stores charge $28 or more.) Buy Now
- They're available in select sizes from L to XXL
