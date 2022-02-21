Take an extra $3 off with coupon code "PREZDAY15". It's available in four colors. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Save up to 50% off the list price on long-sleeve shirts in select colors and sizes. Shop Now at Carhartt
- Available in select colors (Dijon Heather pictured).
That makes these $2.30 per shirt, and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several color options (Navy/Heather Navy/Indigo Blue pictured).
Prices start at $9, with savings on short- and long-sleeve t-shirts and hoodies for men and women. Shop Now at Carhartt
- Pictured is the Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Midweight Logo Sleeve Graphic Sweatshirt from $25.
Save on crew neck, V-neck, and long-sleeve T-shirt, starting from $18 with 3-packs available from $35. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Ethan Williams Men's Organic Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt 3-Pack for $34.99 ($55 off)
- Made in the USA.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount for items in eBay's Presidents' Day Sale. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
It's at least $140 below what you'll pay for a factory sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Gmdeals via eBay.
- This item has a 1-year warranty backed by the seller.
- supports GSM and CDMA
- 6.3" screen
- Model: G020J
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
These discounts stack for as much as 65% off, beating the deal we saw in December for a flat 50% off these styles. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Use coupon code "COLD30" to get this deal (it takes 30% off full price items too).
- Pictured is the Men's UA Rival Fleece Hoodie for $22.39 after coupon (a $16 low).
- Under Armour account holders get free shipping. (Don't have an account? It's free to sign up.)
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Proozy
- In several colors (Black pictured)
That is a savings of $22. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in Black or Grey at this price.
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free with orders of $100 or more.
That's a savings of $7 off the list price. Shop Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black/Desert Sky Blue pictured).
Sign In or Register