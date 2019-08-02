- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Under Armour Men's Jersey Pants in Grey for $20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Under Armour Men's Jersey Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $20. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. (Most stores charge $28 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Calvin Klein Men's Authentic Seasonal 5-Pocket Pants in several colors (Convoy Summer pictured) from $20.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 under our March mention, which required pickup, and a low by $4 via pickup today. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
Proozy offers two pairs of Dockers Men's Easy Khaki Classic Fit Pleated Pants in several colors (Sand pictured) for $49.98. Coupon code "DN29" drops it to $29. (Add two pairs to your cart to get this deal.) With $5.95 for shipping, that's $5 under the lowest price we could find for two pairs elsewhere. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge over $50. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Performance Polo in several colors (Blue Circuit pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $35 off list, $4 under last week's mention, and the lowest price we've seen for this style. Buy Now
Proozy offers this Under Armour Men's Mystery T-Shirts 3-Pack for $34.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $40 off list and just $11.67 per Tee. Buy Now
