Macy's offers the Under Armour Men's Jersey Pants in Grey for $20 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention (which didn't include shipping), $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Under Armour Men's Jersey Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $20. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. (Most stores charge $28 or more.) Buy Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Big & Tall Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in Dark Beige or Light Beige for $16.03 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank discounts a selection of its men's pants, with prices starting from $14.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's a savings of up to $205. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's cuts an extra 20% off thousands of sale items via coupon code "BIG" as part of its This is Big Event. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Performance Polo in several colors (Blue Circuit pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $35 off list, $4 under last week's mention, and the lowest price we've seen for this style. Buy Now
Proozy offers this Under Armour Men's Mystery T-Shirts 3-Pack for $34.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $40 off list and just $11.67 per Tee. Buy Now
