Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for PS4
Knowing that we're all stuck at home and wanting to encourage responsible social distancing, Sony is offering up Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free in their new Play At Home Initiative, running until May 5, 2020. Put friendships on the line in this thrilling adventure, while fighting enemies and uncovering unimaginable treasures. Shop Now at PlayStation Store

  • Once you redeem this game, it's yours to keep.
  • Expires 5/5/2020
