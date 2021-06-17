Unagi Model One E500 Electric Scooter w/ Carrying Satchel for $700
Costco · 32 mins ago
Unagi Model One E500 Electric Scooter w/ Carrying Satchel
$700 $900
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $290. Buy Now at Costco

  • Available in White or Blue.
  • one-click folding
  • up to 15 miles on one charge
  • dual 250-watt motors
  • 275-lb. weight capacity
  • Expires 6/26/2021
    Published 32 min ago
