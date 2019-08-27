New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Ultraloq Bluetooth Fingerprint and Touchscreen Smart Lever Lock
$127 $320
free shipping

Buydig via Rakuten offers the Ultraloq Bluetooth Fingerprint and Touchscreen Smart Lever Lock in Satin Nickel for $159. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $127.20. With free shipping, that's $18 under our mention from last September and the best price we've seen. (It's currently a low by $10, although most vendors charge at least $179.) Buy Now

Features
  • holds up to 95 fingerprints and codes
  • 3 locking modes
  • control via smartphone
  • 3 backup mechanical keys
  • fits door thickness from 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"
  • reversible handle
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires 8/27/2019
