Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Ultraloq Bluetooth Fingerprint and Touchscreen Smart Lever Lock
$124 w/ $19 in Rakuten points $320
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the best price we've seen at $22 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price today by $32, although most charge $165 or more. Buy Now

  • Sold by BuyDig via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "BAGS20" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $18.60 in Rakuten points.
  • holds up to 95 fingerprints and codes
  • 3 locking modes
  • control via smartphone
  • 3 backup mechanical keys
  • fits door thickness from 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"
  • reversible handle
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires 9/17/2019
