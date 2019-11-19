New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Ultraloq Bluetooth Fingerprint and Touchscreen Smart Lever Lock
$122 w/ $18 in Rakuten points $320
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $34. (Even without the points, it's still the best outright price we've seen.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by BuyDig via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "BAGS15" to get this deal.
  • You'll get $18.30 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • holds up to 95 fingerprints and codes
  • 3 locking modes
  • control via smartphone
  • 3 backup mechanical keys
  • fits door thickness from 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"
  • reversible handle
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS15"
  • Expires 11/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Security Rakuten
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register