Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Ultra-Tow Full-Size Utility Truck Rack
$380 $430
free shipping

  • Available in Steel
  • Search "48118" to find a similar rack in Aluminum for $529.99 ($30 savings).
Features
  • fits truck beds up to 60"
  • 800-lb. load capacity
  • no-drill installation
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
