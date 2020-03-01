Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Ultra-Tow 40x48" Aluminum Utility Trailer Kit
$380 $420
free shipping

That's a $40 savings. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Search "49803" to find the 4x8' Folding Trailer for $579.99 with free shipping. ($100 savings)
  • 1,060-lb. load capacity
  • LED light set with wiring
  • coupler and safety chain
  • two tires with fenders
  Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
