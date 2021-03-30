New
Bargain Junkie · 39 mins ago
Ultra-Thin Black Digital HDTV Antenna
$9 $15
free shipping

Use coupon code "DN86" to get this price. Most similar antennas on Amazon cost $20 or more. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

Features
  • purported range up to 100 miles
  • 50dBi (with amplifier), 250dBi (without amplifier)
  • Code "DN86"
  • Expires 4/12/2021
    Published 39 min ago
