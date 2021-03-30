New
Bargain Junkie · 39 mins ago
$9 $15
free shipping
Use coupon code "DN86" to get this price. Most similar antennas on Amazon cost $20 or more. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Features
- purported range up to 100 miles
- 50dBi (with amplifier), 250dBi (without amplifier)
Details
Comments
Amazon · 1 wk ago
S Sukses HD Digital Amplified TV Antenna
$13 $38
free shipping
Apply coupon code "986IDOMV" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by S Sukses Direct via Amazon.
Features
- filters out cellular and FM signals
- 16.4-ft. coax cable
- Model: AN-3006
Amazon · 1 wk ago
RCA Outdoor 30 Element 113 Boom Antenna
$60 $100
free shipping
It's half off at $50 under list price.
Update: The price increased to $59.99. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Tblakely23 via Amazon.
Features
- Effective up to 35 mile radius
- Snap lock elements and fold out assembly
- 75 ohm transformer
- 0.25" Size
- Model: ANT3036WZ
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Winegard Trav'ler DirecTV Slimline Antenna for RVs
$1,611 $1,999
free shipping
That's $388 off and at least $72 less than most other sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- less than 10" stowed height
- simultaneous reception from 99 degrees, 101 degrees and 103 degrees
- accommodates 3 viewing devices at a time
- Model: SK-SWM3
Tanga · 5 days ago
Liger 50-Mile Indoor HDTV Antenna and Amplifier
$17 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save $43 off the list price. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- ultra-thin
- 10-ft. high performance cable
- reception frequency: 470-862MHz
Bargain Junkie · 1 day ago
Vivaspa Rechargeable Deep Tissue Massager
$35 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN1700" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Features
- 4 head attachments
- LCD touchscreen with 6 speed settings
Ends Today
Bargain Junkie · 1 wk ago
Refurb FosBaby Wireless HD Security Camera Baby Monitor
$28 $38
free shipping
After coupon code "DNBABY", that's $101 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Tips
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- live 720p video
- infrared night vision up to 15 feet
- 2-way audio
- Model: FOSBABY
