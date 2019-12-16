Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Ultra Thin 20,000mAh Power Bank
$7 $7.95
free shipping

It ties with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we've seen and is $3 less than a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by dd707city via eBay.
  • available in several colors (Blue pictured)
  • 2 USB ports
Ebayer
4500 mAh in my test. sent back. RIPOFF ALERT
24 min ago