Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 57 mins ago
Ultra Thin 20,000mAh Power Bank
$7 $7.95
free shipping

That's $3 less than the best we could find elsewhere for a similar one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by dd707city via eBay
Features
  • two USB ports
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Power Banks eBay
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register