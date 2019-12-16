Open Offer in New Tab
Ultra Thin 12,000-18,000mAh Power Bank
$7 $7.95
free shipping

It ties with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we've seen and is $3 less than a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by dd707city via eBay.
  • Although listed as 20,000mAh, further down in the product description it states that it may be anywhere from 12,000mAh to 18,000mAh.
  • Even if it's just 12,000mAh, $7 is still a great price.
Features
  • available in several colors (Blue pictured)
  • 2 USB ports
5 comments
Iamcorn
Please remove this misleading item. Its not a 20,000Mah battery. By their own admission in the item discription!
"Capacity is advertised by manufacturers to be around 20,000mAh. However, actual rates may differ between 12,000-18,000mAh. "
10 hr 29 min ago
Critical Consumer
Brought to you by the trusted folks at dd707city
14 hr 24 min ago
techknight
Shouldn't even be figured here.
18 hr 46 min ago
dino2269
Bought it don't like it only charged my phone once and was dead and had to recharge it. I wanted something I could leave in my lunchbox for the week and not take out until my day off to charge. So it does work it is ultra thin and light it just isn't going to charge as much as you would think a 20,000mah power bank should in fact the 9,000mah Sneaker Bank I got years ago for Meh.com that it was replacing did a better job.
18 hr 51 min ago
Ebayer
4500 mAh in my test. sent back. RIPOFF ALERT
20 hr 36 min ago