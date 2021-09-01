UltraFire X800 CREE XM-L T6 Zoomable Flashlight 3-Pack for $13

That's just over four bucks each. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by The Battery Connection via eBay.
- includes AAA battery adapters
- 100- to 300-meter range
- 5 modes
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a savings of $9, making it the lowest price we could find by $18 for a similar brand on Amazon. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3 modes
- zoomable
- adjustable focus
- IPX4 water-resistant
Apply coupon code "80CVSFWY" to save $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's sold and fulfilled by Fay Lucy via Amazon.
- Each uses three AAA batteries (included).
- water- and shock-resistant aluminum alloy
- 395 nm LED with 100,000+ hour bulb lifespan
- purports to identify pet stains, bed bugs, scorpions, counterfeit money, leaks, glow paint, rocks, and more
- circular floodlights or glare spotlight options
That's a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Military Green pictured).
- Sold by HZX via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- 650-lumens
- measures 2.38" x 0.61"
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" to save $14, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- zoomable
- 9,000-lumens
- 7 lighting modes
- IPX5 waterproof
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
Sign In or Register