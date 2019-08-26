Personalize your DealNews Experience
Klfy via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $8.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $1. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the 400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light for $7.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $7 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sterno Home Paradise 50-watt Landscape Lighting Transformer for $37.61 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22.
Update: The price has increased to $38.65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Anit-Mosquito Camping Lantern in several colors (Black pictured) with prices starting at $25.99. Coupon code "Y0628LMX" cuts the starting price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's at least $16 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
