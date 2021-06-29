UltraFire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $13
New
eBay · 22 mins ago
UltraFire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack
$13
free shipping

That's $5 less than you'd pay for a 2-pack from UltraFire direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
Features
  • can be powered by 18650 or AAA batteries (AAA adapters included)
  • adjustable beam
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting eBay UltraFire
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register