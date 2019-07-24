New
UltraFire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack
$10
free shipping

The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now

Features
  • can be powered by 18650 or AAA batteries (AAA adapters included)
  • adjustable focus
  • 12,000 lumens
1 comment
skaets
12,000 Lumens? WOW

Too bad some staffers don't know anything about the items they list.

This happens way too often.
4 min ago