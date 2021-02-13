You'd pay around $24 for the same quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
- Uses 1 18650 or AAA battery (not Included.)
- 100,000 hours lifespan
- 3 modes
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best shipped price we could find by $8, and that's beating Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- up to 100 lumens
- bulb rated to last 10,000 hours
Save an extra buck when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total savings of $47 off list.
Update: It's now $11.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable clip
- 72-ft. beam
- uses 2 AAA batteries (included)
- Model: G20
Save 50% via coupon code "JC6S7WES". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Heypa US via Amazon.
- anti blue-light
- 3 brightness settings
- 3 color temperatures
- Model: GEHM652AB
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Sign In or Register