eBay · 1 hr ago
UltraFire Tactical T6 Flashlight 5-Pack
$20
free shipping

You'd pay around $24 for the same quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
  • Uses 1 18650 or AAA battery (not Included.)
Features
  • 100,000 hours lifespan
  • 3 modes
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
4 comments
skaets
I am also surprised Dealnews listed this wild claim and didn't Censure comments like they do with some other listings.
December 9, 2020
skaets
It's Absurd Dealnews even listed this item with such a wild lumen claim. they have been doing pretty well lately until now.
December 9, 2020
keg1973
Description says battery not included
December 9, 2020
nothing2chere
"50,000 Lumens?" Welcome to the Theatre of the Absurd.
December 9, 2020