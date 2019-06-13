New
Today only, 13 Deals offers this Ultra Bright 4-Mode 500-Lumen Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- Runs on 3 AA batteries, or an included USB cable
- USB charging port
- blinking strobe setting
eBay · 1 wk ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 5 days ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 6,000-lumen output
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- E26/E27 base
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Letour LED Rechargeable Headlamp
$17 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Letour LED Market via Amazon offers its Letour LED Rechargeable Headlamp in style LT-W608 for $23.99. Coupon code "K6LSTFC4" drops that to $16.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 8,000-lumens
- 3 lighting modes with 120° illumination angle
- up to 5 hours run time on 30-minute charge
- IP65 waterproof
- Model: LT-W608
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Suswillhit USB Rechargeable Flashlight
$9 $16
free shipping w Prime
Suswill via Amazon offers the Suswillhit USB Rechargeable Flashlight for $15.99. Coupon code "HAAJWXN3" cuts it to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in March. Buy Now
- up to five hours of runtime per charge
- COB work light
- magnetic base
- requires one 18650 Lithium ion battery (included)
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
New
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Keychain Light
$30 $37
free shipping
Amazon offers the SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Ultra-Compact Triple-Output Keychain Light for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $10 less in our November mention. Buy Now
- B&H Photo Video matches this price
- micro-USB charging port
- 300-lumen output
- three strengths
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool)
$39 $57
free shipping
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool) for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- 3 bright LEDs
- 2 brightness settings
- 140° pivoting head
Amazon · 6 days ago
Tanbaby 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$23 $39
free shipping
Tanbaby via Amazon offers its Tanbaby 60-watt LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply coupon code "TANBABY52" to cut the price to $23.39. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is now 12% off, yielding a price of $22.61. Buy Now
13 Deals · 3 days ago
Hanes Unisex Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack
$22 $100
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Hanes Unisex ComfortWash Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack for $22.49 with free shipping. That's $4.50 per shirt, $2 less than our March mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $23 today. Buy Now
- the color is chosen at random
- most men's sizes S to 3XL
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 2 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
