Bargain Junkie · 1 hr ago
Ultimate Survival Technologies SlothCloth Double Hammock 2.0
$19 $30
free shipping

Apply coupon code "hammockdeal" for the lowest in-stock price we could find by $22 and a strong price for a double camping hammock. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

  • It's available in Lime or Orange.
  • includes tree-safe straps and high strength carabiners
  • built-In stuff sack with draw string
  • expands it to fit up to two people
  • Code "hammockdeal"
  • Expires 6/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
