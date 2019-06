BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Ultimate Ears Megablast Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Power-Up Charging Dock in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $149.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $127.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, within $3 of the lowest price we've seen for the speaker alone, and the lowest price we could find for this bundle by $47. (Many retailers charge around $250 for the speaker alone.) Buy Now