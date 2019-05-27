BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Ultimate Ears Megablast Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Power-Up Charging Dock in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $149.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $127.49. With free shipping, that's within $3 of the lowest price we've seen for the speaker alone and the lowest price we could find for this bundle by $47. (Many retailers charge around $250 for the speaker alone.) Deal ends May 28. Buy Now
Features
  • IP67 waterproof
  • voice control via Amazon Alexa
  • up to 16 hours of playback per charge