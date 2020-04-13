Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$100 $200
free shipping

That's $100 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Available in urban/magenta.
Features
  • 360° sound
  • magic button for 1-touch control
  • IP67 waterproof and floats
  • up to 20-hours playback
  • 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • two 2" drivers
  • Expires 4/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
