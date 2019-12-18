Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker
$70
free shipping

That's $28 less than you'd pay at Amazon right now. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • To get this deal, use coupon code "UEBOOM".
Features
  • Avaialble in several colors (Black pictured)
  • IPX7-certified waterproof
  • Up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
  • Up to 100-foot Bluetooth range
  • 360° sound
  • Expires 12/18/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
