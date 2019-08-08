New
Dell Small Business · 55 mins ago
$70 $180
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Ultimate Ears Blast Portable WiFi Bluetooth Speaker in Blue for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our March mention and is the lowest price we could find by $10. (Most stores charge $180.) Buy Now
Features
- two 1.4" active drivers, 3.2" and 1.5" passive radiators
- voice control via Amazon Alexa
- up to 12 hours of music per charge
- waterproof at 3.3 feet for 30 minutes
Details
Expires 8/8/2019
Published 55 min ago
Verified 41 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Dell Home · 5 hrs ago
JBL Harman Kardon Allure Smart Speaker
$65 $200
free shipping
Dell Home offers the JBL Harman Kardon Allure Smart Speaker for $64.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, $135 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4-microphone array
- 40Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- 10 hours' playtime
Amazon · 5 days ago
Meidong Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$13 $30
free shipping
Meidong Official Direct via Amazon offers the Meidong Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "UDUEA8AB" to cut that to $12.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity
- aluminum shell
- built-in mic
- up to 16 hours of playback on a single charge (at 2/3 volume)
- Model: MD-2110
Amazon · 1 day ago
Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker
$42 $70
free shipping
Bugani Direct via Amazon offers its Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $69.99. Coupon code "Q4YFXKS6" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- up to 40-hours play time on single charge
- Model: 7545883108
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
New
Dell Small Business · 55 mins ago
Dell Vostro Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop PC
$459 $713
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $459 with free shipping. That's $70 under our May mention, $468 off, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
Dell Small Business · 23 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" Laptop
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
