New
Dell Small Business · 55 mins ago
Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Smart Speaker
$70 $180
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Ultimate Ears Blast Portable WiFi Bluetooth Speaker in Blue for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our March mention and is the lowest price we could find by $10. (Most stores charge $180.) Buy Now
Features
  • two 1.4" active drivers, 3.2" and 1.5" passive radiators
  • voice control via Amazon Alexa
  • up to 12 hours of music per charge
  • waterproof at 3.3 feet for 30 minutes
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/8/2019
    Published 55 min ago
    Verified 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers Dell Small Business Ultimate Ears
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register