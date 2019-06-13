New
Ulta · 1 hr ago
$4 off $15
free shipping
Save on cosmetics w/ rare free shipping
Today only, Ulta takes $3.50 off purchases of $15 or more via coupon code "702445". Plus, get free shipping with no minimum purchase. (Free shipping usually applies to orders over $50 only.) Several exclusions apply.
Shopping in-store? Use this coupon.
Details
Comments
1 mo ago
First Greener Menstrual Cup
free
$15 shipping
That's $50 off and a great deal for such an item
First Greener offers its First Greener Premium Menstrual Cup for free plus $14.74 for shipping. (Shipping price may vary slightly depending on location.) That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Even including shipping price, this is a great offer. It's available in small or large sizes.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Gillette Sensor5 Men's Disposable Razors 2-Pack
$2 $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gillette Sensor5 Men's Disposable Razors 2-Pack for $5.60. Clip the on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $2.32. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gillette Sensor3 Disposable Razor 8-Pack
$5
free shipping
Amazon offers Prime members the Gillette Sensor3 Smooth Shave Disposable Razor 8-Pack for $7.99. Clip the $3 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.59 and grab free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $3 under what you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Gillette at Amazon
Up to 30% off
free shipping w/Prime
Save on a selection of razor handles and blades
Today only, Amazon takes up to 30% off a selection of Gillette razors and razor blade refills. (While the banner says up to 30% off, we're seeing larger discounts within the sale.) Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. A couple of best bets:
- Gillette Mach3 Men's 10 Razor Blade Refills for $12.06 (low by $3)
- Gillette Fusion Power Men's 8 Razor Blade Refills for $14.95 (pictured, low by $4)
