Ulta · 37 mins ago
20% off 1 qualifying item
free shipping w/ $35
Coupon code "947254" takes 20% off one select item and that's a rare treat from the usual coupon discounts. Shop Now at Ulta
- Some exclusions may apply.
- Posted by Kim Bishop.
- Why does she love this deal? "Ulta is my go to source for beauty and skincare. I'm lucky enough to have one close to my home so I can pop over for an in-store pickup when I run out of something and need it in a hurry."
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.95 shipping fee. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Micro Touch Titanium Trim Hair Cutting Tool
$15 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
It's a buck under last week's mention and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- extendable arm
- 90° off-set blade angle
- 4 guides and blade guard
- requires 2 AA batteries (included)
- Model: fr-Hair-03h-726
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Manspot Rechargeable Electric Trimmer
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50MANSPOT" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Simple Lines via Amazon.
- ceramic blades
- 90 minute runtime
- waterproof
- 4 guide combs
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Mighty Patch Original 36-Pack
$13
free shipping w/ Prime
These are a smarter way to handle blemishes overnight. Buy Now at Amazon
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "This is something I always have on hand. They are quick and convenient and they work."
- Sold by Hero Cosmetics via Amazon.
- results in 6-8 hours
- unscented
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Eahthni Compression Chin Strap
$5.99 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "80CCBSPO" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by PuTianShiLiGuanMaoYiYouXianGongSi via Amazon.
- Ships from the seller and may take up to 6 weeks to arrive.
