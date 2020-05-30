That's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- adjustable on/off aerator
- Selective Sulfite Capture technology removes sulfites and sediments
Get a 6-pack for free in select states (up to $10.99 max value) or 50% off in many other states when you make a purchase at a local store and redeem this rebate using your smartphone. Shop Now
- It's valid on bottle or can 6-packs.
- Open this deal on your smartphone to redeem the rebate. (You'll use your phone's camera to take a picture of your store reciept.)
- On non-mobile devices, enter your mobile number when prompted to send a link to your smartphone via text.
- Rebate period: 4/28/2020 - 6/1/2020. Receipt must be submitted by 6/15/2020 or before $1,000,000 in redemptions are claimed (whichever comes first).
- You must be 21 years or older to make this purchase and redeem the rebate.
- Click here for more details.
- 100% off purchase states: - AK, AZ, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, KS, MA, MS, MT, NE, NV, NM, NY, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, WI, and WY
- 50% off purchase states: CA, CO, IL, IA, ME, MD, MI, MN, NH, NJ, OH, PA, VT, VA, and WA
- Excluded states: AL, AR, HI, IN, KY, LA, MO, NC, TX, UT, and WV
Between the huge selection of wines, the summertime rums, the evening-time cognacs, and the "wait, it's what time?" tequilas, you can find your perfect bottle here somewhere, and get it shipped for free – an average savings of around $30. Shop Now at Wine Chateau
- Certain selections require ordering multiple bottles to get this discount.
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
Over 6,000 wines are available in this sale, with prices starting as low as $7. Shop Now at Wine.com
- New customers can get an extra $20 off $100 via coupon code "NEW2020".
- Shipping starts at $14 and is limited to select states due to legal restrictions.
If you're looking forward to that nice glass of wine or scotch at the end of a long day and you're running low, now is the time to order from Wine Chateau. They're offering a huge selection of wines and liquors and throwing in free shipping. That's an average savings of $35. Shop Now at Wine Chateau
- Selections require ordering multiple bottles to get this discount.
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
Save on speakers, headphones, toys, phone accessories, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
