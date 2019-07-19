eBay · 53 mins ago
Ulefone Power 6 64GB Smartphone
$132 $144
free shipping

Festnight via eBay offers the Ulefone Power 6 64GB Smartphone in several colors (Blue pictured) for $132.47 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now

Tips
  • This item ships from Hong Kong may take up to 4 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • Android 9.0
  • Helio P35 octa-core processor
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 6.3" FHD touchscreen display
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Ulefone
Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register