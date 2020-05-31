Personalize your DealNews Experience
Apply code "DEALNEWS" to bag this $50 discount. Buy Now at ulefone
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
It's $14.01 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Trade in your old device and get up to $250 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $499.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
