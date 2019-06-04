eBay · 1 hr ago
Ulefone Armor 6 128GB Smartphone
$330 $472
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Ulefone Armor 6 128GB Smartphone in Red or Black for $329.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $139. Buy Now
  • This item ships from China may take up to 6 weeks to arrive.
  • Helio P60 2.0GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.2" FHD touchscreen display
  • 21MP and 13MP rear cameras & 13MP front camera
  • 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
