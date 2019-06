That's a $650 savings

Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor

6.7" Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen LCD

8GB RAM & 256GB storage

12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera

802.11ax wireless

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Verizon Wireless takesoff preorders of its Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver with select trade-ins. (Click on "See the details" to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card when you add the phone to your cart with monthly device payments and activate a new line of service with any Unlimited plan. (Trade-in deal also requires a switch or upgrade to Unlimited plan.) Even better, get a Samsung VIP kit (Samsung Galaxy Buds, Wireless Charging Battery Pack, and water bottle) and 5G access forif you preorder by May 15. (Also requires monthly device payment plan. Register your purchase in the Shop Samsung app to receive the pack.) With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. Features include:Note: This item is expected to ship on May 16.