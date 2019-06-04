eBay · 1 hr ago
$330 $472
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Ulefone Armor 6 128GB Smartphone in Red or Black for $329.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $139. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships from China may take up to 6 weeks to arrive.
Features
- Helio P60 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 6.2" FHD touchscreen display
- 21MP and 13MP rear cameras & 13MP front camera
- 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Verizon Wireless · 3 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G w/ $200 Mastercard GC
Up to $450 off preorders
free shipping
That's a $650 savings
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off preorders of its Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver with select trade-ins. (Click on "See the details" to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card when you add the phone to your cart with monthly device payments and activate a new line of service with any Unlimited plan. (Trade-in deal also requires a switch or upgrade to Unlimited plan.) Even better, get a Samsung VIP kit (Samsung Galaxy Buds, Wireless Charging Battery Pack, and water bottle) and 5G access for free if you preorder by May 15. (Also requires monthly device payment plan. Register your purchase in the Shop Samsung app to receive the pack.) With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. Features include:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.7" Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ax wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Samsung Unlocked Galaxy S10 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone
$570
free shipping
sobeonline1 via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in
Black or White for $569.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9820 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad) processor
- 6.1" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP triple lens camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
eBay · 3 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Google · 4 days ago
Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$99 w/ Google Fi
free shipping
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
Tips
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
adidas at eBay
Buy 1, get 50% off 2nd
free shipping
At adidas via eBay, buy one select adidas style and get 50% off a second item. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
eBay · 21 hrs ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 3 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
Amazon · 1 hr ago
DB Degbit Sports Water Bottle
$5 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Degbit Direct via Amazon offers the DB Degbit 350mL Sports Water Bottle in several colors for $9.99. Coupon code "WBKP38L5" cuts the price to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 1,000mL version cuts to $6.49 with free shipping for Prime members via the same above coupon code.
Features
- silicone seal
- nonslip grip
- BPA-free Tritan plastic construction
Amazon · 1 hr ago
LLP Double-Sided Mounting Tape
$8 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
LLP International Group via Amazon offers its LLP Double-Sided Mounting Tape for $15.90. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page and apply code "MQE29DNX" to drop the price to $7.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- .6" wide and 108-feet long
- rated to hold 5 to 20 pounds
Amazon · 43 mins ago
Magzo Door Draft Stopper
$6 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in several colors (White pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2" x 39"
- 3 layer design to reduce sound up to 5 times and block the cold and hot air
- Model: MENDI-WT
New
Target · 2 hrs ago
Target So Fresh, So Clean Beauty Box
$5
free shipping
Target offers its Target So Fresh, So Clean Beauty Box for $5 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and is a great price for this selection of samples. Buy Now
Features
- Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Peel off Mask
- Up&Up Premium Cotton Rounds
- Dove Derma Care Dryness & Itch Relief Shampoo
- Every Man Jack Sandalwood Body Wash
- Dove Dry Shampoo Volume & Fullness
Sign In or Register