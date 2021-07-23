Ukoke Fixed Shower Head for $10
Ukoke · 1 hr ago
Ukoke Fixed Shower Head
$9.99 $20
free shipping

It's $10 off the list price. Additionally, apply code "SHOWER" to bag free shipping ($4.53 savings). Buy Now at Ukoke

Tips
  • Available in Bronze.
Features
  • 5 spray settings
  • adjustable 3-way angle
  • high pressure water flow
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOWER"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Improvement Ukoke
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register