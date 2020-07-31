Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ukoke 6-Stage Water Filtration System
$130 $189
free shipping

  • It's also available with a pump for $179.88, which is a $69 savings.
Features
  • 3 filters: PP Sediment filter, Carbon KDF (GAC) filter, and Carbon block (CTO) filter
  • includes Alkaline pH filter, 3.2-gallon pressurized tank, lead-free brushed chrome-finish faucet, 4-color tubings (1/4" OD), spare fittings, O-rings feed water adapter (fits both 1/2" NPT, 3/8" COMP) drain saddle, water detector
  • Model: UWFS01W
  • Expires 7/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
