Walmart · 46 mins ago
Ukoke 12,000-BTU Smart Wifi Portable Air Conditioner
$320 $499
free shipping

That's $36 under our mention from last August. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • remote control
  • cools 400-sq. ft.
  • mobile app control for Android & IOS
  • 4-in-1 unit w/ cool, heat, dehumidifier, & fan
  • Model: USPC01W
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/24/2020
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Air Conditioners Walmart
