Ui16 16-Input Remote-Controlled Digital Mixer
$299 $449
No more hunching over a sea of knobs and sliders: after clipping the coupon on the product page, it's the best price we could find by $150. (It's also a very low price for a Soundcraft mixer in general.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • controlled via tablet/PC/smartphone (compatible with iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows, and Linux)
  • can be controlled by up to 10 devices simultaneously
  • 4-band parametric EQ on input channels
  • 31-band graphic EQ, noise gate, and compressor on all outputs
  • real-time frequency analyzer on all inputs and outputs
