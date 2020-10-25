No more hunching over a sea of knobs and sliders: after clipping the coupon on the product page, it's the best price we could find by $150. (It's also a very low price for a Soundcraft mixer in general.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- controlled via tablet/PC/smartphone (compatible with iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows, and Linux)
- can be controlled by up to 10 devices simultaneously
- 4-band parametric EQ on input channels
- 31-band graphic EQ, noise gate, and compressor on all outputs
- real-time frequency analyzer on all inputs and outputs
That's $26 under our May mention and $101 under what Samsung charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Products Prime via Amazon.
- wireless Bluetooth technology with AAC
- up to 33 hours of battery life
- 5 minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
- ambient aware external noise control
- Model: GP-Y500HAHHCAC
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Time to get your favorite "Monster Mash" on with some great October deals on speakers, headphones, and more. Prices start at around
$10 $20 after savings. Shop Now at JBL
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 70-lumen output
- Four AA batteries are required (included)
- Xenon incandescent bulb
- Model: 2430-010-110
It's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible w/ Osmo & Osmo+
- lets you switch to handheld use
- hook-&-loop length adjustable
- Model: CP.ZM.000464
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
