Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
1 hr ago
Uhaul 30-Day Self-Storage for College Students
Free Company-Wide

Although limited by availability and location, that's a savings of at least $60 and something we've only seen previously offered to communities impacted by a natural disaster, marking this as the first time U-Haul has extended the offer company-wide. Shop Now

Tips
  • The free month applies to new customers with college IDs and is a limited-time offer subject to availability.
  • The 30 days free self-storage offer also applies to usage of U-Box portable moving and storage containers.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Store Events
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register