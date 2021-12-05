Women's boots start from $59.95, men's boots from $54.97, and gloves from $14.97, among other discounts. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Orders of $29 or more qualify for free ship-to-store pickup.)
- Pictured are the Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Tynlee Faux Fur Waterproof Lace-Up Boots for $79.95 ($30 off).
-
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
If you're wondering why anyone would buy 5 pairs of these, well the answer is easy. Gift giving. Tis the season you know, and at $5 per pair after in cart savings, who could pass up this bargain? Does your family play secret Santa? Give a pair to your secret someone and give the rest to a local shelter. Or maybe you secretly want them for yourself. Buy Now at Costco
Save on 25 adults' styles (from $58.97) and 31 kids' styles (from $27.97). Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Total Max Uptempo Sneakers for $131 (low by $40).
Save on over 250 men's, women's, and kids styles, with prices starting from $12.49. Shop Now at Crocs
- Prices are as marked.
- Orders of $45 or more ship for free; otherwise shipping adds $6.99.
- Pictured are the Crocs Printed Camo Slide for $20.99 ($9 off list).
Save on over 800 styles, with prices from $28. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the Xray Men's Linx Lace-Up Boots for $29.97 (low by $22)
Save on over 300 items, including small appliances, cookware, decor, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Topanga Cooler Tote Bag for $31.48 ($16 off list).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for orders of $29 or more.)
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
Brands on offer include Salvatore Ferragmo, Burberry, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein CK One Unisex 3.4-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray for $29.97 ($35 off)
Save on 4,000 styles. Brands include Steve Madden, Cole Haan, and Timberland. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. (Pickup is available on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the Steve Madden Men's Jaxson Chelsea Boots for $59.97 ($50 off)
Sign In or Register