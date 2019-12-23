Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom Rack · 12 mins ago
Ugg at Nordstrom Rack
up to 65% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on shoes, accessories, bedding, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Order via next-day business shipping by noon ET on December 23 to receive in time for Christmas.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Nordstrom Rack
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register