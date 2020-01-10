Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a variety of Ugg women's shoes, including sneakers, boots, slippers, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
That's the best deal we could find by $41.
Update: The price of these shoes is actually $47.50 after coupon, not $35. We apologize for the error. An additional color with limited sizes was previously available for $35 but went out of stock before the deal could be posted. Buy Now at Finish Line
That's $20 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $28.) Buy Now at Finish Line
Save on men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Shop Now at Clarks
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles from brands like Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's one of the biggest widespread discounts we've seen in the last year. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on men's, women's, and kids' apparel, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on a range of styles from Michael Kors, Alfani, Tasso Elba, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on a selection of men's sweatshirts, T-shirts, trousers, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
