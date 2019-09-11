New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Uenjoy 48V 26" Wheel Electric Bike Motor Conversion Kit
$135 $189
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $54 for a similar kit. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Zety_furniture via eBay
Features
  • Includes everything needed to convert a standard bike into an electric one.
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Bicycling eBay
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register