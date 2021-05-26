Udacity Limited Time Offer at Udacity Inc: 75% off all online courses

Udacity takes 75% off all online courses for a limited amount of time via coupon code "SAVE75". Choose from courses in data science, programming, business, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and cloud computing. Shop Now at Udacity Inc
Learn something new today at absolutely no cost. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 580 free courses in web development & design, IT & software, personal productivity, digital marketing, and more
Attend a virtual one-day course from noted universities including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, and more. Shop Now
- Get 14 days free, and $8.95 per month thereafter.
- Learn a lot for just a little (free, in fact).
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
The Disque Foundation in conjunction with Save a Life by NHCPS Initiative offer this course to help fulfill their missions to empower life savers around the world. It's a savings of $60. Shop Now
- Note: This is not AHA accredited so acceptance by employer varies, but it's free and a great way to pick up some basic (and potentially life-saving) skills.
- CME credits available
- CPR practice test
Sign In or Register