sponsored
New
Udacity Inc · 1 hr ago
75% off all online courses
Udacity takes 75% off all online courses for a limited amount of time via coupon code "DEALNEWS75". Choose from courses in data science, programming, business, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and cloud computing. Shop Now at Udacity Inc
Details
Comments
Related Offers
1 mo ago
Sony Pictures Zoom Backgrounds
free
Make Zoom meetings more interesting with these movie backgrounds. Shop Now
Tips
- Pictured is Spider-Man from Into the Spiderverse.
Features
- digital download
Udemy · 1 mo ago
Udemy Courses
Free
Participate in free courses related to tech skills, personal growth & wellness, and productivity. Shop Now at Udemy
Tips
- Scroll down to find the free courses offered.
Features
- online video courses
4 days ago
Nikon NX Studio Photo Editing Software for PC or Mac
free
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
Features
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
3 wks ago
Airbnb Zoom Backgrounds
free
Stuck inside? Change your view on Zoom, at least, with a variety of backgrounds. Shop Now
Tips
- Pictured is a Sea Home in Havana, Cuba.
Features
- digital download
Sign In or Register