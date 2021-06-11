Ubisoft Sale at Ubisoft Inc: up to 80% off + extra $10 off $15

Apply coupon code "FORWARD" to save an extra $10 off $15 or more on a range of games already discounted up to 80% off. Titles include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Far Cry 5, and more. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc
Save on over 17,000 items in all categories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Many orders over $45 ship free. (Many under $45 also ship free, as marked.) For oversized items, shipping charges may apply no matter the price, so opt for in-store pickup where available.
Stock up on clothing for the whole family, with baby's rompers starting from
$7 $9, socks from $7, accessories from $13, women's t-shirts from $13 $15, men's t-shirts from $15, and more. Shop Now at Carhartt
- Pictured is the Carhartt Boys' Long-Sleeve Hooded Pocket T-Shirt for $13.49 ($5 off).
Shop and save on a range of outdoor gear, sporting goods, and apparel with men's tops from $9, women's tops from $5, men's shorts from $10, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $6.99, but orders $65 or more ship free; otherwise, opt for in store pickup to dodge shipping fees.
Apply coupon code "DISCOVERPD" to get $20 to spend sitewide with minimal effort when you add and pay with your Discover card. Shop Now at Amazon
- You must add a new Discover card to your account to get this offer.
- This offer may be valid for select customers only.
- The code will only apply to orders of $20.01 or more.
- $20 off will reflect on the final order page if the items are eligible for the promotion.
Add the Standard Editions of Fry Crys 5 and 4 to your cart and use coupon code "FORWARD" to get this price – it's $8 less than you'd pay for these games sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ubisoft Inc
- First, Crytek made Far Cry, starting that studio off on an amusingly ongoing run of games with disappointingly unimaginative puns in their name. Crytek's next game, Crysis, would be published by EA, whilst Ubisoft, publishers of the original Far Cry, developed Far Cry 2 internally. Despite being a spiritual sequel and a direct sequel respectively, neither Crysis nor Far Cry 2 bore any tangible relation to the first Far Cry. Far Cry 2, under the stern gaze of director Clint Hocking, was a splendidly jarring and off-putting game that was well-received critically, hated by many people, adored by other, better people, and featured the single most annoying enemy in the history of shooters in the form of the second map's mortar-firing TOOL OF THE DEVIL who would die painfully in lovingly-simulated fire if I could just find him. Then, Clint Hocking left for Lucasarts then Valve then Amazon then Ubisoft again, Assassin's Creed became a worryingly ubiquitous megafranchise for Ubisoft, and Far Cry 3 developed the template for all future Far Cry games to follow. So: Far Cry 4 and 5 are those games, but more so.
Sign In or Register