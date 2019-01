B&H Photo Video offers the Ubiquiti Networks 802.11ac Wireless Long Range Access Point for. ( Newegg charges the same price via coupon code "EMCTUUC37".) With, that's $2 less than our mention from last May and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. It features a dual-band antenna (2.4GHz/5GHz), Gigabit Ethernet port, and wall/ceiling mounting hardware.